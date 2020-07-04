Why a group is calling for Edwardsville leaders to remove a statue of the city's namesake

A representative from the Edwardsville group did not respond to an inquiry from The State Journal-Register last week.

William Furry, executive director of the Illinois State Historical Society, said while it was true that Edwards owned slaves when he came to the Illinois Territory from Kentucky, it was "the law of the land."

"It wasn't as if slavery didn't exist," Furry added.

Edwards was "a citizen of his time, just as we all are," Furry said. "Times change, attitudes change, laws change and people change. Chattel slavery was wrong. Denying and repressing the equal rights of women and African-Americans was wrong, but not knowing history is unforgivable."

Furry suggested the group "take a step back and examine history."

"The statue is something for us to learn from, not run from," he added.

Sunshine Clemons, the president of Black Lives Matter Springfield, said as a general rule she is supportive of statues of Confederate leaders and slaveholders, like Edwards, coming down.

"It's not a reminder of history," Clemons said, but a glorification of the beliefs people held.