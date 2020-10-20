Why are you running? Responses to our questions to candidates in Nov. 3 contests

Candidate responses
The Herald & Review provided candidate questionnaires for key races on the November ballot. The following candidates responded.
The responses have not been edited and appear below in the order they are on the ballot.
U.S. House, 13th District
RODNEY DAVIS, Republican
Why are you running?
I have always been committed to making Washington work for the people. You send me to Washington to fight for our shared priorities and to work with both sides to get things done. I’m proud to say I’ve done that, but we clearly have a lot more work to do.
I’ve worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle on bipartisan legislation to lower the cost of prescriptions drugs; cap co-pays for prescription drugs; expand access to healthcare for Americans who lose their jobs; protect nurses from furloughs; support the Postal Service; protect our parks and public lands; provide student loan relief; protect students from predatory for-profit colleges; create jobs; support small businesses, family farms, and rural communities; invest in our local infrastructure like roads and bridges; provide relief from the negative effects of COVID-19; and the list goes on.
I pride myself on working with lawmakers - Democrats and Republicans - on issues big and small. That’s why the Lugar Center, which is the gold standard for ranking bipartisanship in Congress, has ranked me the 13th most bipartisan member of Congress in the entire country and the most bipartisan member from Illinois.
Our communities deserve an independent leader who is willing to work with lawmakers from any party to get things done and make Washington work. I have a record of doing that in Congress. Next year, some of my top priorities will be continuing our bipartisan work to get our country through this COVID-19 pandemic and bringing back our economy. I will work with anyone - Republican or Democrat - to get the job done.
What are your top three goals?
My top three goals are getting our country through the COVID-19 pandemic, creating jobs and growing our economy, and expanding access to health care and making it more affordable.
To get through the pandemic, we need to invest a great amount of resources into researching and producing an effective vaccine for COVID-19. We also need to invest more to expand our nation’s testing capacity, including both diagnostic and antibody testing, so public health officials and policymakers can work to limit the spread of the virus and also learn more about its prevalence. I’m proud to say we’ve enacted some of these bipartisan goals in Congress, but we need to do more.
We are in the middle of a deep economic recession, and although recent jobs numbers should give Americans confidence that our economy is rebounding, it’s likely that we will be recovering from the economic damage caused by COVID-19 for many months. There are millions of Americans that are still out of work, and we need to be doing everything we can to protect small business, create jobs, and provide employment opportunities for out-of-work Americans. We can do that by doing things like reopening the Paycheck Protection Program and making it available to more small businesses.
To expand access to affordable health care, three things we should do are: 1) protect coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions; 2) lower the cost of premiums and prescription drug; and 3) ensure local hospitals and health care centers are adequately funded and that the health care workers who work there are protected from furloughs or layoffs. In Congress, I’ve worked with lawmakers from both parties to improve our nation’s health care system. What I do not support is putting the government in control of your health care.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
The biggest challenge facing families in central Illinois is getting through the COVID-19 pandemic. We can do that in two ways – enacting policies to protect the public health and grow our local economy. I’ve certainly made that my top priority in Congress since the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year.
I believe we need to provide relief to local units of government to ensure vital services continue and first responders are able to stay on the job; grow the economy by supporting small businesses and supporting out-of-work Americans who were forced out of a job through no fault of their own; expand testing and work to find a cure for COVID-19; expand funding for schools and election authorities; provide targeted assistance to individuals so they can keep their health care coverage, afford quality child care services, manage their rent or mortgage payments and student loans; and more.
Specifically regarding legislation to ensure health care coverage for out-of-work Americans, I teamed up with a Democratic lawmaker to introduce a bill on this issue. Our bipartisan legislation provides support for Americans who lose their jobs to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance through COBRA. This is exactly the type of legislation we should be passing in Congress to make sure the American people have the support they need to get through this pandemic.
This COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health crisis our nation has seen in nearly a century, and it has created one of the worst economic recessions in our lifetimes. Getting through this will take many months, or even many years, but I hope Republicans and Democrats will come together on a bipartisan basis and do what is necessary to get our country through this.
BETSY DIRKSEN LONDRIGAN, Democratic
Why are you running?
I am a daughter of the 13th District. The people here are my friends and neighbors and I know firsthand what health care access means for families across our 14 counties. In 2009, my son Jack developed a rare, life-threatening illness. He was put into a medically induced coma and was read his last rites twice. My husband and I lived every parent’s nightmare, but because we had access to quality health care we brought our son home and our family did not go bankrupt.
As I travel around the 13th District, the number one issue I hear about is still health care. Whether it’s access to quality, affordable health insurance or the cost of prescription drugs, people need help. In 2017, after seeing our congressman celebrating his vote to take away health care protections from my friends and neighbors I decided to run and came within less than 1% of unseating him. Instead of working for us, we currently have a congressman who pushes the agenda of the big corporations and special interests. He has continued to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from Big Pharma and insurance corporate PACs while voting against lowering prescription drug costs and against protections for people with pre-existing conditions. He has championed tax cuts for large corporations and the wealthy on the backs of working class families while voting against the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which would make it easier for workers to form unions and penalizes companies who interfere with their employees’ right to organize.
I refuse to take any corporate PAC money in this campaign or when I’m in Congress because I want to be very clear with my neighbors across the 13th District that I’m going to Washington to represent THEM, not corporations and special interests.
What are your top three goals?
As I speak with people all around the 13th District, the number one issue I hear about is still health care. Every person should be able to visit a doctor, get medical help when they’re sick, and afford their medications without needing to choose whether they can put food on the table. In Congress, I will work to stabilize the Affordable Care Act and protect and strengthen all Essential Health Benefits.
I will support a Public Option that can compete with private insurers, starting with communities with rural communities and small businesses, while working with hospitals to ensure they maintain the quality of their care. I will also work to strengthen Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. I strongly support the recently passed bipartisan Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug costs and save Medicare an estimated $345 billion.
I am proud to be endorsed by the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare and the Alliance for Retired Americans, which are committed to defending seniors’ earned benefits from any cuts. I stand with them and middle-class families across the district and the country in making sure we strengthen these programs while ensuring their long-term solvency.
I will work to create good paying, union jobs through investments in safer, cleaner, and new infrastructure and fight for increased funding for programs that help our farmers combat the effects of climate change like the flooding which hit Central Illinois last year. Unions built the middle class and strengthening them will help reverse the enormous and growing income inequality in our nation. It is vital we work to grow the economy from the center out, not the top down, and I will always stand with the working men and women of the 13th District.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Protecting and expanding access to quality, affordable health care is personal. We must protect and expand access to quality, affordable health insurance as well as lower the costs of prescription drugs. In Congress, I will work to stabilize the Affordable Care Act and protect the Patient Bill of Rights. I will support a Public Option that can compete with private insurers, starting with communities with rural communities and small businesses, while working with hospitals to ensure they maintain the quality of their care.
I will work to pass into law the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, which will allow Medicare to directly negotiate lower prescription drug prices with the pharmaceutical companies. These are key steps we can take now which will have a substantial and positive impact on people’s lives. I also hear from people across Central Illinois who are still dealing with the ongoing effects of COVID-19, including many families and local small businesses who need help to stay afloat. First, Congress needs to extend unemployment insurance until we are in a position as a nation where workers can return to work and students can return to school safely.
The Paycheck Protection Program has helped, but access to these loans proved uneven and many businesses, especially minority-owned small businesses, were unable to access needed funds. We need additional funding for programs like PPP as well as turning some of the previous loans into grants for businesses who haven’t rebounded. These programs, however, must ensure fair and equal access to available funds as well as provide strong oversight to ensure the fraud and waste we are now discovering does not take place again.
State House, 96th District
CHARLES McGORRAY, Republican
Why are you running?
I'm running to return the representation of the 96th District back to Central Illinois. For eight years our representation has been bought and paid for by Mike Madigan and his allies to the amount of over $1 million. The current legislature has run up over $8 Billion in debt. Our current Representative has voted for 8 unbalanced budgets that have also included over 20 tax and fee increases. She even voted for annual pay increases for herself and other Legislators. Enough is enough.
What are your top three goals?
1.Create a business friendly atmosphere with less restrictive regulations that welcomes new businesses, retains current businesses and allows those businesses to flourish. 2. Enact legislation that provides for term limits and ethics reforms. Eight years for positions in the General Assembly and four years in any leadership position. Ethics reforms should preclude any elected person from being a lobbyist during their tenure and for two years after leaving office. 3. Cut spending by prioritizing every departments budget and removing all truly non-essential items till we get a balanced budget.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Jobs. Illinois has the worst rating for job creation due to high taxation rates and Workman's Compensation rates that are out of line with other Midwestern States. We need to get our State into a position to be competitive with our neighbors so that we can retain jobs, create new jobs and allow for businesses to grow here, rather than move to neighboring states.
SUE SCHERER, Democratic
Why are you running?
First and foremost, I have chosen to run for State Representative in the 96th District because I care about my constituents. We need to continue looking at the budget and figuring out ways to reduce spending and sharpen our pencils further to rid the budget of wasteful expenses.
Many problems still exist at DCFS, and I am committed to continue working to make this agency more effective. As in the past, when I see a wrong I will do everything I can to right it.
It is of utmost importance to me that the people at the Capitol know and understand the needs of our District. We need more jobs and equal educational opportunities. I see so much that still needs to be done. I am driven to work very hard so these needs are met and our important projects come to fruition.
In conclusion, I am running in order to make Decatur, Springfield and the towns in between an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.
What are your top three goals?
My top three goals include the following: the budget, new jobs in addition to retraining, and ethics reform. I have spent an enormous amount of time looking at the budget line by line, discussing expenditures, and listening to the needs of the people of Illinois. We must continue to cut unnecessary spending. In the years I have been in this position, I passed legislation saving the taxpayers millions fo dollars. I also voted to pay down billions of dollars of debt. My goal is to continue to push for spending wisely, saving where we can, and paying down the debt. At the same time, following Covid 19, we need to spur economic development to put people back to work. The people have a right to have faith in their elected leaders. I will do everything I can to restore that faith.
Jobs and retraining remain at the top of my list of priorities. Putting people to work is so important when it comes to moving Illinois in the right direction. During my time in office, we moved the Highway and Career training $1.5 million dollar a year program to Richland Community College. This enables many people to be trained in good paying jobs and overcome the barriers they face. I host a job fair each year that helps connect employers with employees and gives assistance on resume writing and landing the perfect job. Thirdly, bringing growth and development opportunities here through DCEO increases the job market while making our community a better place to live.
Education fair funding is of utmost importance as well. The covid pandemic has made it abundantly clear that the disparities between different school and zip codes has increased to unacceptable levels. We must hold all lawmakers' feet to the fire and insist all children get equal educational opportunities. As Chairwoman of the Education Licensing committee, I see first-hand the problems we face with the teacher shortage. More must be done. This is a continuing battle. My goal continues to be working to find solutions to funding education, finding more teachers, and making sure all children the the best education possible.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
I see the biggest challenge we face today is finding a way to cope with the Covid pandemic. The problems are multifaceted. We have people out of work, people fearful of getting sick, children not receiving the education we have come to expect, and the overwhelming burden on families during Covid. We are addressing this in every way imaginable. Letting people know about available grants and assistance is one avenue my office will continue to pursue. Also, making calls and writing letters helping people receive their unemployment is so important to my team that we hired two extra staff to help our constituents. The bipartisan and bicameral education committees meet regularly to figure out the best ways to ensure fair education for all. Through all this, I continue to lobby our general assembly and governor to continue funding the needs of my community in order to spur economic development.
JOHN KEATING, Green
Why are you running?
Campaign finance reform is one of the biggest needs in Illinois. Until we are able to overturn citizens united on a federal level, we need to limit the amount that PACs can donate to the same amount as individuals. Currently PACs can donate 10x the amount that you and I can, and there is no reason that corporations and the wealthy should have a louder voice than the working class, which represents a much larger portion of voters.
We need to focus on and pass the Clean Energy Jobs Act. Investment into clean energy is not only important as we face the looming climate crisis, but the economic benefits are sorely needed. Our rural communities have a multitude of skilled, intelligent labor but have continued to see quality employment leave year after year. Wind turbine technicians and solar installers are the two fastest growing jobs in America. The Clean Energy Jobs Act isn't just how we work towards leaving a habitable planet for our grandchildren, it's how we put rural Illinois back to work.
A major point of contention this year has been police reform. It's generally agreed to be needed but the how is where people separate. I believe we need to enact a licensing system for law enforcement in Illinois so they can't resign amidst a misconduct allegation and begin working for another department. Over the past few months I have helped lead public pressure that has pushed two bad apples out of law enforcement, both of which left a previous department amid allegations but had no problem moving on to possibly mistreat another community. We also need transparency so that when those bad apples act, they can be held accountable. We need to make body cameras mandatory for all officers in Illinois and include enforceable penalties for turning or tampering with them.
What are your top three goals?
Campaign finance reform is one of the biggest needs in Illinois. Until we are able to overturn citizens united on a federal level, we need to limit the amount that PACs can donate to the same amount as individuals. Currently PACs can donate 10x the amount that you and I can, and there is no reason that corporations and the wealthy should have a louder voice than the working class, which represents a much larger portion of voters.
We need to focus on and pass the Clean Energy Jobs Act. Investment into clean energy is not only important as we face the looming climate crisis, but the economic benefits are sorely needed. Our rural communities have a multitude of skilled, intelligent labor but have continued to see quality employment leave year after year. Wind turbine technicians and solar installers are the two fastest growing jobs in America. The Clean Energy Jobs Act isn't just how we work towards leaving a habitable planet for our grandchildren, it's how we put rural Illinois back to work.
A major point of contention this year has been police reform. It's generally agreed to be needed but the how is where people separate. I believe we need to enact a licensing system for law enforcement in Illinois so they can't resign amidst a misconduct allegation and begin working for another department. Over the past few months I have helped lead public pressure that has pushed two bad apples out of law enforcement, both of which left a previous department amid allegations but had no problem moving on to possibly mistreat another community. We also need transparency so that when those bad apples act, they can be held accountable. We need to make body cameras mandatory for all officers in Illinois and include enforceable penalties for turning or tampering with them.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Inequality is at the root of many of the issues we face in Illinois. Many officials focus on the symptoms, while not understanding the extent of of the problem. It is imperative that we pass the fair tax amendment. While a flat tax seems like people pay the same portion of their income regardless of how much they make, when factoring in local and county taxes the lowest 20% of earners pay an effective tax rate that is twice what the top earners pay. We aren't asking the wealthy to carry our weight, we're simply asking them to carry their own so it is no longer on the backs of the working class. Many folks also don't realize that with a graduated tax, if you make $260,000 you only pay the higher rate on the $10,000 above 250. It should also be noted that percentage of taxpayers that will see the same or lower tax rates is 99.1% of Sangamon county, 99.2% in Christan county and 99.3% in Macon county. Investing in clean energy will also have a huge impact on wealth inequality by providing not just jobs, but quality employment with a very low barrier to entry.
State House, 102nd District
BRAD HALBROOK, Republican
Why are you running?
Being an incumbent, I know all too well the problems facing Illinois. The easy thing to do would be to just walk away and let someone else deal with the problems, but that would not be the right thing to do.
I am running again because we need more people in the Legislature willing to fight the Madigan machine rather than fewer. Illinois is not the next California (at least not yet). Illinois is worth fighting for.
I have heard from so many people that have either left Illinois or they are seriously thinking about it. We have to get spending under control. We have to find ways to reduce the tax burden in Illinois and we must root out the corruption in Illinois. I am committed to enacting the reforms we need and I am working to elect reform-minded candidates at all levels of government.
What are your top three goals?
Pension Reform:
Illinois pension systems are some of the worst funded in the nation. One of the biggest problems with our pension systems is there is no shared risk. What governs pension payments and COLAs in Illinois is statute – not actuarial tables. Recipients are guaranteed compounding COLAs on top of the pensions they are entitled to receive. There is no “we are in this together” approach and so the cost of pensions are out of control.
We need structural – not cosmetic – changes to get the situation under control. First and foremost, we need a Constitutional Amendment to give the Legislature the statutory authority needed to implement the reforms we need.
Spending Reform:
We need to bring jobs and opportunities back to Illinois. The Land of Lincoln lost 50,000 residents last year and we are likely going to lost two Congressional seats in the upcoming Census.
We must reverse these trends. The way we accomplish this is through spending reforms to lower the cost of government which will allow us to provide real tax relief. Surrounding states like Wisconsin and Indiana are in much better shape financially because their state leaders have put the brakes on spending and implemented policies to attract jobs and opportunities. We can and should do the same here in Illinois.
Ethics Reform:
The culture of corruption is more than just bad actors. If we are going to change Springfield – we need structural reforms. We need to take steps such as enacting term limits and ending COLA’s for legislators.
Some specific ethics reforms include:
HB 4421 - Ends COLAs for legislative and executive officers and appointees.
HR 588 - Requires that if a bill has five bipartisan sponsors the bill must be discharged from Rules and called for a vote in committee.
HJRCA 44 - Places term limits on State Representatives and State Senators by limiting the time served in each chamber to 12 years.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
I hear a lot about taxes from my constituents and concerns about far-left policies being forced on them. Residents of the 102nd District are tired of politicians trying to punish honest gun owners for the violent crimes committed in Chicago. There is a disconnect between rural residents and the City of Chicago. The disconnect is real and the more radical left legislation is signed into law – the worse the divide becomes.
My constituents want legislators who will stand up for their values and defend their way of life. The separation movement has gained traction because of this divide. I think bringing legislators to visit our communities would at least help them understand our point of view which will hopefully result in better policies.
MITCHELL ESSLINGER, Democratic
Macon County State's Attorney
SCOTT A. RUETER, Republican
Why are you running?
I am running for State’s Attorney because I want to help Macon County be the best place for families to live and prosper. People want to live and raise families where they feel safe; where they feel that the law treats everyone equally and fairly; where government is answerable and responsive to the people; and where the government doesn’t waste the resources given to it by the people. I believe that I can guide the Office of State’s Attorney to uphold those principles, and to provide effective, efficient and fair leadership for the office, while using common sense in the application of the laws of Illinois.
But the Office of State’s Attorney isn’t just about criminal prosecution. As the lawyer for Macon County, the State’s Attorney represents the County in all legal actions. Previously having been State’s Attorney, I have the experience and ability to handle that aspect of the office.
I am a lifelong resident of Macon County, but for a few years of school and early job experience, and my family, and my wife’s family, have been here in Macon County for generations. I am committed to being involved in my community, and have been involved in many civic and charitable organizations over the years, because making Macon County a good place for families is not about being an elected official. It’s about giving of yourself for others.
I also enjoy the work I do as an attorney. I was a prosecuting attorney for 20 years of my career, and now have been a defense attorney for 15. For 35 years I have helped people with issues in the criminal law field. Ultimately I am running for State’s Attorney because I want to continue to help and represent the people of Macon County.
What are your top three goals?
If I am elected State’s Attorney of Macon County, my top three goals will be:
1. To organize an office that will represent the people of Macon County effectively, efficiently and within budget by:
a. Increasing lines of communication between the office and law enforcement
b. Increasing lines of communication between the office and the people of Macon County
c. Providing updated training to staff
d. Clearly establishing with employees their duties, expectations and authority in conducting cases on behalf of the office
2. To foster cooperative initiatives with other agencies to promote not only appropriate reactions to criminal activity, but to also enhance proactive efforts at preventing crime.
3. To immediately address five problematic areas in Macon County:
a. Gun Violence
b. The Opioid Crisis
c. Domestic Violence
d. Juveniles in the Court System
e. Rebuild the trust of the entire community in the criminal justice system
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Currently, I believe the biggest challenge facing constituents with respect to the Office of State's Attorney is the perception, accurate or not, that the criminal justice system is broken and does not treat all members of our community fairly and with justice. This impacts the appropriate resolution of cases, because people become reluctant to participate in the criminal justice process. To address that issue as State's Attorney, I will conduct the business of the office with transparency, subject of course, to the legal constraints on the ability of attorneys to comment on pending litigation. I will also aim for consistency with respect to charging decisions and disposition of cases. I will reach out to community organizations and individuals, especially those that represent elements of our community that are underrepresented in the criminal justice system, to seek their input and recommendations as to ways to improve. Finally, I will conduct my Office in a manner to build the trust of the community so individuals that are reluctant to participate in the criminal justice process can have confidence that their participation has value and impact.
TAMMARA "TAMMY" WAGONER, Democratic
Why are you running?
I am running for State's Attorney because for me there is nothing more important than serving my community. I worked in private practice for a couple years early in my career and the most important lesson I learned was that I was a prosecutor. I take pride in being a part of a network of problem solving. I believe in the criminal justice system, but I am not ignorant to the fact that we can always do better. I want to inspire a new generation of young lawyers. Keeping in mind that we are obligated to be just, I want to make sure that young prosecutors know that being thoughtful in how you handle cases and acting with compassion is not a weakness. Having been a prosecutor for almost two decades now, I have learned much about the value of relationships and the need for trust. I want to use those lessons to be a voice for the future.
What are your top three goals?
(1) To get the State's Attorney's Office more involved with the community we serve. One of the biggest obstacles for law enforcement officers and prosecutors is the reluctance of victims and witnesses to cooperate during the investigation and to follow through if the case goes to trial. We need to get more involved with community organizations so that we can begin to build the relationships and trust necessary to successful prosecution. (2) To expand the traditional measures of success. When we think about how "successful" a prosecutor is, we traditionally talked about convictions and rates of incarceration. The concept of success within the justice system can't be measured by such limited concepts. We have to beyond the measurable and incorporate the needs of the community, the victim and the defendant. Allowing the victim a voice, getting a defendant mental health or drug treatment, or deferring cases outside of the traditional court system are also "successes". (3) To increase communication with not only law enforcement, social service agencies, and community organizations but to incorporate and foster relationships with groups or organization that we don't traditionally see as part of criminal justice network. We need to think outside the box. Building relationships with local business organizations, faith-based organizations and our local school district representatives can assist us in identifying issues and solutions that work for us as a community.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
I think that the biggest challenge facing us right now is a faltering faith in the criminal justice system. The "problems" people have with what is happening today are as varied as the people themselves. This is where I believe that the State's Attorney's Office must become more engaged with the community. We need to listen to the concerns of the people to make sure that we are being responsive to the needs of the community. As a prosecutor we are responsible for protecting not only the integrity of the criminal justice system and the rights of the victim, but also the rights of the defendant and the safety of the public at large. By being involved and open to discussion, we begin to build more trust.
Macon County Board, District 1
JODY FRONK, Republican
KARL COLEMAN, Democratic
Macon County Board, District 2
WILLIAM "BILL" F OLIVER, Democratic
HELENA BUCKNER, Democratic
Macon County Board, District 3
RYAN KREKE, Republican
Why are you running?
I'm a lifelong resident of this county and truly love it here! Anyone who knows me, knows I am a proud graduate of Eisenhower High School and Millikin University. I have spent the last 14 years working in management for King-Lar Company, a local small business, and truly want to promote sound policies that help the residents and businesses of Macon County prosper in the future.
What are your top three goals?
1. Maintain Public Health and Safety
2. Work to achieve a balanced budget
3. Maximize funding for our county by utilizing solid business principles in my decision-making process
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Undoubtedly, the biggest challenge facing all residents of Macon County will be navigating through the uncharted territory that we are currently facing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. I would support policies that would allow our local economy and small businesses to continue to operate and prosper while still adhering to the safety recommendations and protocols of the CDC and Macon County Health Department.
BRYAN E. SMITH, Democrat
Why are you running?
I am running because I want to continue to be an active voice for the people I represent in Macon County. Before I first ran 18 years ago I attended Board meetings and I was dismayed at the lack of understanding by some board members. I decided right then that if I were elected I would read and do my homework on all issues before taking important votes. I have done just that and feel confident in the fact that I cast my votes on issues with the knowledge of how it will affect the taxpayers that I represent. The voters have chosen to return me in 5 elections to the Board and I look forward to continuing to being their Voice on the County Board.
What are your top three goals?
1. Continue to work to find ways that various governmental entities within Macon County can work together, informally or formally (through Intergovernmental Agreements), to provide services to taxpayers in an efficient and effective way so that taxpayers dollars are being used wisely and efficiently.
2. Continue to work to find ways to deal with a declining tax base without increasing taxes
3. Continue to work to see that public safety is a priority in budgeting for the county.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Declining tax base in the county. By working with other local and State and Federal Governments we can combine efforts to go after state and federal dollars that are available to help Macon County with the many infrastructure needs it has.
MARCY A. ROOD, Democratic
Why are you running?
I believe Macon County is a special community of wonderful people and many assets. I want to continue contributing to help this county become stronger with good governance, fiscal responsibility and innovative solutions to move us forward. I have devoted my career to public service, working in energy efficiency and clean transportation for 30+years, and was given the opportunity to serve by fulfilling Tim Dudley's vacant seat. I am grateful and look forward to managing the challenges of local government so the residents of District 3 don't have to.
What are your top three goals?
In serving on the Transportation, County Extension, and the Regional Planning Commission committees, I will work toward:
● Safe and efficient roads, bridges, and railroad crossings by finding adequate resources for our County Engineer to be current on technology and trends and have shovel ready projects when federal and state funding is available.
● Clean environment by making sure diesel trucks and buses are not harming our most vulnerable populations and Lake Decatur is clean.
● Expanded economic opportunities by providing students of trade and vocational programs the training necessary to move into the Green Energy Economy.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Uncertainties with COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the local economy and well-being of our residents. I will do everything possible to ensure the Macon County Health Department has adequate resources to address the pandemic by providing sufficient testing and tracing capabilities to minimize the spread of the virus, which will allow for our businesses to be operable. We have to return to normalcy; my constituents want that more than anything, and so do I, but we must do it safely.
Macon County Board, District 5
DEBRA J. KRAFT, Republican
Why are you running?
The answer is quite simple. I love serving on the board. I was appointed and then elected in 2016. I have built a good working relationship with my fellow board members and the county office holders, and I hope to continue serving with them. The residents of my district have been so good to my family over the years, I want to use my voice to give back to them.
What are your top three goals?
There is a certain “disconnect” within our county government, whether because of the pandemic or other factors, but I hope to bring unity between the county board and office holders so that we can move forward together toward a better, more prosperous county. We need to improve our Environmental Department. With proper leadership in that department, expanded ,cost effective services can be provided to our residents
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
COVID 19.. We need to work together to ease the burden from this pandemic.
JEFFREY L. ENTLER, Republican
JENNIFER McMILLIN, Democratic
Why are you running?
I grew up in Medora, a small town in southwestern Illinois. When I drove from my home to college in Springfield, I passed through beautiful communities, very similar to Blue Mound, Niantic, and Macon. Seeing these small towns was bittersweet; I was proud of them for keeping family, tradition, and pride healthy, but was sad that they seemed forgotten. I don't see myself as a politician, but rather a public servant who wants to make sure the county board serves everyone in Macon County and that no communities are forgotten.
What are your top three goals?
It would be my honor to serve as a Macon County Board member for District 5. My first goal is to collaborate with our townships and local government bodies to find ways to improve services and communication with residents. Next, my focus is on infrastructure stability in all our outlying areas to ensure we are prepared for inevitable issues with utilities and road upkeep. Much of the infrastructure throughout the county is old and in need of maintenance and upgrading; we must be proactive in tackling issues before they arise. Finally, my long term goal is the completion of a full-service recycling and compost center. If we are to take care of the prime farmland and natural areas that we are so fortunate to have in Macon County, we must provide a safe way to recycle waste and have the location be easily accessible to every citizen in the county.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Our biggest challenge in the next year will be navigating the pandemic and the financial strain it has and will continue to have in Macon County. As Macon County Board members, we have to look at innovative ways to reduce spending without a decrease in services. It will take someone with the skills to bring people together to discuss every option available, and lead the debate on difficult topics. My background in the nonprofit and public sector has prepared me to do just that.
Macon County Board, District 6
DAVID M. DROBISCH, Republican
Why are you running?
With all the budget challenges facing the county do to pandemic electing officials must have an Good working knowledge of budgeting process and the county challenges in the coming year.
What are your top three goals?
Make sure our budget is balanced. Limit the impact on tax payers Find a way of keeping as many employees as possible.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Economic impact on taxpayers with counties limited.
ROB HICKEY, Democratic
Want to vote early in Illinois' general election? Here’s what you need to know.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.