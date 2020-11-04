Wilhour, Niemerg win House seats

"Me and Adam both promised each other we'd try to run a clean race. I called and congratulated him this afternoon," Spencer said. "I'm glad its over. I got one thing I can look back on and I can say 'at least I tried.'"

Wilhour is returning to Springfield after serving his first term in state office. He won election for the first time in 2018, when John Cavaletto announced he was retiring after 10 years representing the district.

Seiler ran as a the Democrat two years ago as well, with Wilhour winning 69.7% of the vote to Seiler's 30.3%.

In his time in office, Wilhour was part of forming the Illinois Taxpayer Freedom Caucus, a group of 15 Republican legislators who advocated for a set of bills aimed at reforming some of Illinois' ethics regulations. They announced this in the wake of a federal corruption investigation involving Commonwealth Edison and House Speaker Michael Madigan.

"We need to get the Public Servat Trust and Accountability Act passed ASAP," Wilhour said on election night, calling the set of reforms he cosponsored the "strongest anti-corruption measures in the United States of America."

During the campaign, Wilhour positioned himself as someone who would keep in mind all voters, not the people who voted for him.