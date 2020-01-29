Will Illinois have a balanced budget? Here are some factors at play.

He said his office is “doing what we can to help out.” It increased the amount of interest money Illinois’ investment accounts generated from $49 million when he took office to $340 million last year. It also instituted programs designed to help residents save for college and retirement.

Mendoza said the implementation of the Debt Transparency Act, which the General Assembly approved in 2017 on a bipartisan basis, “helped open up the books” and “tackle the financial crisis” caused when Illinois ran more than two years without a budget. With the information state agencies were mandated to send her office, it was able to address outstanding bills.

“The more we know about our condition, good news and bad news, the easier it is going to be for us to actually collectively work together to move the ball forward for Illinoisans,” she said.

Frerichs said the next step is hearing whether Pritzker has “a plan to make sure we continue to have a balanced budget and we’re able to pay down our backlog of bills.”