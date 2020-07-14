Will Pritzker roll back the state's reopening? Here's what he said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker focused on bars as potential hot spots for transmission of the new coronavirus in response to questions Tuesday about whether he’s considering rolling back any portion of the state’s economic reopening as COVID-19 cases rise.
As he has since introducing his five-phase “Restore Illinois” plan in early May, Pritzker said he continues to monitor the data closely and consult with public health officials and epidemiologists.
“I will not hesitate to reimpose some mitigations if we see our numbers moving upward,” Pritzker said at an unrelated event in Chicago. “My concern, again, is all about the health and safety of the people of the state of Illinois.”
Pritzker said he and health officials are watching the Southern and Western states where the virus is surging “and wondering, where could we or should we … turn the dimmer switch, as they say, on some of these items?”
Asked whether he’d once again shut down indoor service at restaurants and bars, which resumed on a limited basis with the move to phase four of his plan on June 26, Pritzker said it wasn’t as clear early on in the pandemic how easily the coronavirus could be transmitted at indoor bars.
“We had an idea, we imposed restrictions, but we didn’t have really enough data,” Pritzker said. “Along the way, the data is now in. And so that’s one of the things we look at.”
The Illinois Licensed Beverage Association, which represents primarily independent bars and restaurants across the state, has been encouraging its members to closely follow requirements for face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Executive Director Daniel Clausner said.
Pritzker has made it clear that reopening could be reversed if COVID-19 is resurgent in Illinois, Clausner said.
“Open at a percentage is better than closed,” he said.
10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.