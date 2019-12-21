SPRINGFIELD — A tumultuous year in Illinois politics draws to its close as the historic legislative accomplishments of May and June give way to a flurry of ongoing federal investigative activity, resignations and indictments.

Central to the story of 2019 is Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Chicago Democrat and billionaire who spent more than $170 million of his estimated $3.4 billion fortune on a successful bid to unseat one-term incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner.

During the campaign, Pritzker positioned himself as a foil to Rauner and President Donald Trump and promised to usher in a wave of progressive policies. He also promised a new era of bipartisanship after four stagnant years that included a two-year budget impasse, which led to a ballooning backlog of unpaid bills and cuts to many state services.

Rauner’s unpopularity, combined with a national “Blue Wave” that saw Democrats retake several statehouses and governors’ offices across the country, helped Pritzker to a near 16-point electoral victory and propelled Illinois Democrats to veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.

Pritzker and fellow Democrats got to work quickly when the legislative session began, parlaying that electoral momentum into the February passage of a phased-in increase of the state’s minimum wage to $15 hourly by 2025.

As the months progressed, Pritzker worked with the General Assembly to turn several other campaign promises into legislative victories — legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana; a massive gambling expansion including the legalization of sports betting; a $45 billion capital infrastructure plan and the tax increases to pay for it; protection of rights to abortion in the state; and more. He also signed Illinois’ operating budget with vast bipartisan support.

But perhaps the most essential piece to Pritzker’s long-term agenda — one that the governor’s office estimates will generate more than $3 billion in added annual tax revenue — cannot become law without the approval of voters.

That measure — an amendment to the state’s constitution allowing lawmakers to levy higher income taxes on greater levels of income — will be on the November 2020 general election ballot.

But as the fight for the graduated tax gears up and some of the marquee policies of Pritzker’s first year near their 2020 implementation dates, the FBI is in the midst of a sweeping federal probe that has led to multiple resignations, indictments and raids of lawmakers and statehouse insiders.

Meanwhile, Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, announced plans to resign from his leadership post and retire from the chamber on January 19, setting up the state’s first majority party legislative leadership change in a decade.

Pritzker’s first year

Leaders of both parties agree the state took steps forward in Pritzker’s first year, even if Republicans stand staunchly opposed to some of the marquee proposals advanced by Democrats.

“I thought we’d have a good session, but I did not expect it would be quite as historic as it was,” said Sen. Don Harmon, a Democrat from Oak Park and one of five assistant majority leaders in the Senate.

The $39.9 billion operating budget, capital infrastructure plan that relies on a doubling of the state’s motor fuel tax, massive gambling expansion and legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana all received bipartisan support.

“I think it was a good year for bipartisan solutions,” said Rep. Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat and majority leader in the House. “Obviously, a lot of things we still disagree on, but those are philosophical things. It just goes to show that when we have common interests, we can work together to fix a lot of stuff.”

But House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, a Western Springs Republican, said while the session may have ended on a bipartisan note, that was not how it began.

“Let's just remember how we started the year,” he said. “First thing out of the gate with the governor was pushing through, I think, a very near-sighted approach towards the minimum wage, and one that could have been resolved and could have been negotiated with the support of the business community.”

Durkin said Republicans and many business leaders wanted a minimum wage bill that would reflect regional differences across the state.

The rollout of the increase will begin in January, when the wage goes from $8.25 to $9.25 before hitting $10 on July 1. From 2021 to 2025, the wage will see a $1 bump every January until it levels off at $15.

“But the governor just took a, you know, one-size-fits-all approach toward it,” Durkin said. “And obviously to fulfill a campaign promise without, I believe, truly recognizing and respecting what the short-term and long-term effects that this will have on small businesses, nonprofits and particularly along our border communities with other states.”

Toward the end of the session, though, Durkin pushed for a series of pro-business reforms that paved the way for extensive Republican roll calls on the budget and capital bills.

Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, agreed with Durkin and characterized the session as “the good, the bad and the ugly” from the GOP perspective, noting he would push for changes to the minimum wage roll-out based on geography in 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The governor was, in terms of communication, I think he was effective in a bipartisan way. Do I believe that he reached across the aisle on everything and worked with us? No,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, who sponsored the minimum wage bill, said after its passage, “the session just flew.”

“I knew that we would be very progressive and energetic and ready to do the work, since we had been in a stalemate for years,” she said. “…I wasn’t surprised we were able to get it done, I just didn’t know we actually could do everything with the time frame we had.”

Christopher Mooney, a professor of state politics at the University of Illinois-Chicago, said the cooperation on several issues was largely a counterweight to four years of inaction and infighting under Rauner.

As 2020 approaches, however, Mooney said he expects to see some of the bipartisan goodwill dissipate.

“Initially (Republicans) have been happy to not have Rauner, but as time goes on, and has gone on this year, I think things have been settled down into more of the party debate over issues,” he said. “And I think they’re done being happy that Rauner’s gone.”

Graduated tax

The parties are prepared for “war” on at least one issue in 2020 — the graduated income tax.

“We know that there will be a war on protecting taxpayer interests when it comes to this issue of altering our state's constitution,” Brady said. “...We want to convince the business community that this will be defeated and they shouldn't delay their investment in Illinois, their growth in Illinois.”

Harris, the House majority leader, said he believes the added resources are needed to further investment in public education and human services.

“I think when I go around my neighborhood ... I think people get the fact that it's appropriate for the people at the top end to pay more of their fair share and people of lesser means at the lower end of the economic scale to pay less in order to support our state,” he said.

Mooney said he expects the measure to “be an effective test of Pritzker,” and said it’s an “even money” bet as to whether it will pass.

“I think the governor's going to have a hard time selling it. The opposition has a very good argument to say, ‘More taxes? You trust these guys?’ That’s all you have to say, we’ve been in such trouble for so long,” Mooney said.

Pritzker has already shown he is willing to dedicate his personal fortune to support the graduated tax, contributing $5 million in early December to the Vote Yes for Fairness ballot initiative committee which is raising support for the measure. A likely counterweight to that committee is the Vote No on the Blank Check Amendment ballot initiative committee, a business-tied group which had not reported any donations as of Dec. 18.

To pass, the measure will require approval from 60 percent of those voting on the question or the majority of those casting ballots in the election.

If the measure is successful, a rate structure passed by the General Assembly this year will kick into effect. Per that structure, those making less than $250,000 annually will see their income tax decrease or remain at the current 4.95 percent rate, while those making above that amount will see higher rates, up to a maximum 7.99 percent for those making more than $1 million annually.

Harris said failure of the ballot initiative would mean “some pretty tough decisions.” He pointed to public education, in which the state has increased its investment by more than $700 million over the past two years.

“If we have to start going backward and shift more of the cost of education back to local school districts and just force more property tax increases, that's a very bad result,” he said.

Cullerton, who will be retiring in January, said one alternative is an increase to the current 4.95 percent flat tax.

“If it doesn’t pass, the same amount of money can be garnered by a 1 percent income tax raise across the board,” he said.

When asked if he thought failure of the graduated tax initiative would mean tax increases elsewhere, Brady responded, “I hope not.”

“I hope what they (Democrats) focus on is economic growth, which will drive natural revenues to the state and increase and enhance the livelihood of our residents,” he added.

Come back tomorrow: The graduated tax and the policies of Pritzker’s first year have been overshadowed lately by the sweeping federal probe of alleged state government corruption.

PHOTOS: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0