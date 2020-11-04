With Illinois graduated tax failure, ‘there will be cuts, and they will be painful,’ governor says

Annually, payments to the state’s pension liabilities – which exceed $137 billion in total – account for 20 percent or more of the state’s operating budget. That’s more than $8 billion total general revenue fund spending that will go to the state’s five pension funds this fiscal year.

But reforms to the pension system passed by lawmakers in 2013 were unanimously struck down by the state Supreme Court in 2015, and any major changes would also require an amendment to the Illinois Constitution, which currently protects existing pension benefits from being diminished.

Legislative Democrats have thus far not shown an appetite for such reforms, however, and three-fifths majorities in each chamber of the General Assembly would need to vote on the measure before it could be put to voters.

The opposition campaign also centered on the trustworthiness of state politicians and the possibility that the amendment would make it politically easier to raise a retirement tax on portions of the electorate, even though that was never proposed and the amendment would not have changed the vote threshold needed to tax retirement income.