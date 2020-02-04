With presidential election season underway, here’s what you need to know about primary voting in Illinois

The 2020 primaries are finally here and while all eyes were on Iowa this week, Illinois’ own primary election is just around the corner, as early voting starts this week.

Early voting kicks off in Illinois, at certain locations, on Thursday and those who choose to vote by mail will begin to receive their ballots sometime this month.

The primary elections will determine the major party nominees who will appear on the ballot in November for various offices, including the party nominees for president, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, as well as judicial and statehouse candidates.

Election is Day March 17.

Here’s what you need to know about primary voting in Illinois:

Registration options

You have to register before you can vote.

Options for doing so include at Illinois secretary of state offices when receiving or renewing a driver’s license, same-day registration at polling places and at your precinct polling place on Election Day. State residents can also register online until March 1.

An open primary