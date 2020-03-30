With the legislative session canceled, here's what some Illinois lawmakers are working on

Bourne said she's been able to get the information she needs from state agencies to pass on to constituents. She said there's been a lot of communication from the governor's office about the virus situation, but she does think Gov. JB Pritzker "has gone out of his way to criticize the president. I think that's counterproductive."

Bourne, who is a member of the House Republican leadership team, said the caucus is talking about which issues are critical and need to be addressed this spring despite disruptions caused by the virus. However, she said the Republicans, who are in the minority, still do not know how the remainder of the spring session will play out.

A silver lining to the canceled session days, she said, is that she's been able to spend more time with her infant son.

Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield

Butler's district office is located in the Stratton Office Building in the Capitol Complex which is currently closed to the public.

"I've been there a couple of times to grab things, but largely I haven't been in there for a few days now," Butler said. "Our phones continue to be going. They've been transferred to our staff, so we get the messages when they come in. Social media has been a really good tool to stay in touch with people as well."