Granite City alumni group wants school district to drop Native American mascots

Vannier said the group has no received a definite date as to when a decision will be made. Granite City principal Daren Depew said in an email response Friday that he is unsure when the Board will discuss the issue.

"We have submitted our position statement to the board," said. "While we have received numerous responses, we have been informed that any decision on the matter will only be made following considerable deliberation, and have received no indication of how long that will take.

"Our society is becoming more conscious of the dangers of using this kind of imagery in schools and sports. There is a national movement to remove harmful mascots, and that includes those used in Granite City."

Other views

Jeremy Hunter of Granite City started the petition to keep the Warriors mascot.

Garland, the former teacher and coach, is among those to sign it. He argues the Warriors nickname has long been an identity for Granite City graduates and a source of pride in the community. It's never been "disrepected, disgraced, or mocked, in anyway," he said.