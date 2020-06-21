Group: Remove statue of Illinois' 3rd governor, slave owner

Edwardsville officials said they would consider the request.

“City officials are receiving emails over the statue and we will have conversations regarding their thoughts,” Mayor Hal Patton said. “This is a slippery slope, taking down history, but Ninian was on the horrific side of history.”

Among other political offices, Edwards served as the first governor of the Illinois Territory, becoming the third governor after statehood in the early 1800s, according to the National Governors Association.

The Facebook group cites instances where Edwards did not free slaves who worked on his Kentucky plantation. He also used a veto during his territorial governorship to kill an 1817 bill abolishing the state’s “indentured servitude” system, which many historians say was a defacto form of slavery.

But not everyone agrees with the group's position.

Local historian Cindy Reinhardt thinks the statue should remain.

“My personal opinion is that there are people who don’t like the looks of that statue and so, they’re just making an excuse for it,” she told the newspaper. “We can’t assess history through the lens of modern sensibility.”