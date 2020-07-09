Group says local governments’ hands tied in COVID-19 economic response

In May, when the General Assembly met in Springfield for a truncated special session, legislators approved a budget plan that specified how those funds were to be disbursed by several entities — the Departments of Commerce and Economic Development, Revenue, Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services, as well as the Emergency Management Agency.

Their priority, the lawmakers wrote, was to “assist our communities most in need,” and they specified the federal funds were to “empower historically and presently disproportionately impacted areas.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who also sits on the Illinois Municipal League Board, said local officials are asking the DCEO to reconsider the rules that won’t allow municipal governments to use the federal dollars for revenue shortfall.

“The money that supports most of what we do is gone,” Moore Wolfe said, referring to cash generators like the sales tax. “We have such a big hole in our budget, it will probably be worse than what we think it is right now.”