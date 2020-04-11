Groupon furloughs sales staff amid coronavirus pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

CHICAGO — Groupon is furloughing “significant portions” of its sales and sales operations teams in North America as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hits the Chicago-based daily deals site.

The company, which launched more than 11 years ago with a two-for-one pizza deal at a Chicago bar, was already facing obstacles. It ousted its CEO last month after reporting a disappointing fourth-quarter performance and plans to reduce costs.

Those cost-reduction efforts will not be enough, Groupon’s interim CEO Aaron Cooper said in a Monday email to employees. Cooper announced the job cuts in the email, and said he expects to “extend these and other actions, including layoffs.”

“We, like the rest of the world, have been shocked by how fast the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the daily lives of our merchants, our customers and our employees,” he said in the letter. “For a marketplace focused on connecting local merchants and consumers, this has been a particularly significant business challenge.”

A spokesman declined to comment on how many people were furloughed or laid off. Cooper’s letter said he expected all impacted employees in North America would be notified by midweek.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0