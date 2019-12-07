‘Guantanamo North’ prison units in the Midwest are under fire for their harsh conditions. After 10 years, one man is still fighting his case.

“The FBI can and will take authorized and appropriate investigative steps when we have information that an individual is planning, participating in, or has conducted illegal activity," Johnson said. "The FBI’s investigative methods are subject to multiple layers of oversight, and we ensure that our personnel are trained on privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.”

Kifah Jayyousi declined to speak to the Tribune about his case, but according to court documents, he was told that one of the reasons for his transfer to the Terre Haute special unit was his communication with al-Qaida. But he was not convicted of associating with al-Qaida nor was he linked to any acts of violence, so he appealed.

After multiple requests over two years to be transferred out of Terre Haute, Jayyousi was sent to the special unit in Marion. Once in Marion, he appeared to be on track to move out of the special units altogether, according to court records. But in 2011, he was denied based in part on a sermon he had given in Terre Haute in 2008, court records show.