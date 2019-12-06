Guess how much the Illinois pension debt has climbed to. New data shows what the state now faces.

Illinois' pension debt topped $137 billion in June, a $3.5 billion increase from the previous year.

But while the figures look alarming, the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability said they are a continuation of what's been happening for years with the five state-funded pension systems.

"The aggregate unfunded liability has been growing significantly over the past decade," the commission said in a pension report issued this week.

It's because the pension funding plan the Legislature enacted in 1995 doesn't require contributions that meet the actuarial needs of the pension systems. That means lawmakers can allocate the amount of money to pensions required by law, but "unfunded liabilities will still increase due to the state contributing an amount that is not sufficient to stop the growth in the unfunded liability."

