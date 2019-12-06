Guess how much the Illinois pension debt has climbed to. New data shows what the state now faces.
Guess how much the Illinois pension debt has climbed to. New data shows what the state now faces.

Illinois' pension debt topped $137 billion in June, a $3.5 billion increase from the previous year.

But while the figures look alarming, the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability said they are a continuation of what's been happening for years with the five state-funded pension systems.

"The aggregate unfunded liability has been growing significantly over the past decade," the commission said in a pension report issued this week.

READ THE REPORT HERE

It's because the pension funding plan the Legislature enacted in 1995 doesn't require contributions that meet the actuarial needs of the pension systems. That means lawmakers can allocate the amount of money to pensions required by law, but "unfunded liabilities will still increase due to the state contributing an amount that is not sufficient to stop the growth in the unfunded liability."

The COGFA report stated two other factors contributed to the growth in the unfunded liability of the pension systems, although to a much smaller extent. One was that investment returns were less than was anticipated a year ago. The other was "unfavorable experience from demographic and other factors," particularly more teachers and university workers retiring earlier than anticipated.

Payments to the pension systems for downstate teachers, state workers, university employees, judges and lawmakers take up more than 20% of the state's general funds budget, which pays for most state services.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said a graduated income tax would help the state meet its financial obligations to the pension systems. A task force created by Pritzker is also supposed to continue working on ways to ease the financial burden of the state-funded pension systems.

 JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
