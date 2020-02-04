Gun rights advocates sue State Police for alleged FOID delays

SPRINGFIELD – A pair of gun rights advocacy groups are suing the Illinois State Police, its director and the chief of the Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau for “not acting in a timely manner on Firearm Owner Identification card and concealed carry applications.”

The Illinois State Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging violations of Second Amendment rights.

“The citizens of Illinois have been delayed getting their FOID cards for months,” ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson said in a news release. “We have tried to work with the State Police on this matter, but nothing is happening. We are left with no other choice but to file a lawsuit.”

The gun rights groups said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Illinois residents Ryan A. Thomas and Goran Lazic in the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division federal court. The news release said Thomas and Lazic have been waiting for their FOID cards and licenses for three years.

The lawsuit contends the State Police, “has swept or transferred funds totaling more than ($29.5 million) from the State Police Firearms Services Fund, the State Police Operations Assistance Fund, and the State Police Services Fund away from these funds and into other accounts.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}