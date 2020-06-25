‘Guns are flying off the shelf.’ Illinois permit applications up more than 500%

“It seems like it’s something you can do and you think that that is going to have an effect on the problem,” he said. “It’s really like a coping strategy. Why do people use unhealthy coping strategies, do things like overeat or smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol, use drugs, do things that are not going to help but rather hurt them?

“We often do things that are not rational,” Jason added. “What we think is right and what we think we should do is not often the same.”

The strain is being felt at the 30-person firearms services bureau, where 24 employees process applications for FOID cards and concealed carry permits. Six others work solely on processing background checks required when someone tries to buy a gun.

Nine more employees are scheduled to begin work in July. And the state police intend to hire an additional 20 employees, bringing the total to 59, according to spokeswoman Hundsdorfer.

Even before the recent surge, the state police were facing criticism for delays in processing applications. A lawsuit filed in January accused state police of violating the “fundamental individual rights” of gun owners. The state police acknowledged that at least 10% of applications were taking longer than the legally required 30 days to process.