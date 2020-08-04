Has Pritzker been overextending his executive authority? Here's what the House GOP leader said today.

“To me, that’s where the governor made a mistake, that we allowed these big-boxes to never stop operations at all,” he said. “He could have found a common ground with the hospitality industry. That’s where most of our jobs have been lost, in the restaurants, where people live ... week by week.”

Durkin said Pritzker didn’t work with restaurant and retail officials early on “to find a common ground to be able to ensure that businesses would be able to maintain a high level of health and safety but allowing them to keep their cash registers open.”

The House GOP leader, who heads the 44-member minority in the 118-member chamber, also faulted Pritzker for the problems with the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s handling of a record number of benefit applications due to the stay-at-home and business closure orders.

“The governor and his administration, with a stroke of a pen, put about a million people out of work and they, meaning the Department of Employment Security, was not able to keep up with the demand, and I understand that. It’s just an unfortunate situation, but they should have known about that ahead of time that this was going to be a natural consequence and you would have to beef up the unemployment agency,” he said.