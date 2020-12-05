‘He put his whole heart into the city.’ Family remembers retired Chicago firefighter killed in attack by three armed carjackers

Dwain Williams was a man of many talents. An accomplished chess player, he also mastered the keyboards and guitar, performing in a band of fellow firefighters.

But above all, his passion was serving the city during his more than two decades with the Chicago Fire Department, his family said. “He put his whole heart into the city,” his wife Karen Armstrong-Williams said.

With her stepdaughter clutching her arm for support, Williams spoke softly about her husband Friday, the day after the 65-year-old retired firefighter was shot dead by carjackers not far from his Southwest Side home. Friends and family members filtered in and out as services were arranged, coordinating COVID-19 tests among the many tasks.

Williams’ youngest daughter said she used to worry about the danger of her father’s job as a firefighter and paramedic, and was relieved when he took a desk job as he neared retirement about two years ago. She never expected to have to worry for his safety after he retired.

“I was angry. I’m confused. I’m more lost,” Dakeeda Williams-Barton said.

After stopping at his favorite popcorn shop on Thursday afternoon, Williams was walking toward his maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee when a black car slowed down and three people jumped out, all of them with guns.