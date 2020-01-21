Head-on crash in southern Illinois kills 3 people, injures 8

HEROD, Ill. — State Police on Tuesday released the names of three people killed in a head-on crash that left eight others injured in southern Illinois.

A Dodge Charger driven by David A. Wasson, 27, of Harrisburg, crossed the center line on Illinois 34 in Pope County and struck a Lincoln limousine, police said. Wasson and the driver of the limousine, Jarret M. Bencie, 39, of Marion, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.