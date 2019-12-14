Head shops come out of the shadows as weed becomes legal in Illinois

Dean Radley, the owner of Dopeboo.com, a Chicago-based online retailer of pipes, vaporizers and other marijuana accessories used for smoking, has noticed an uptick in the number of female customers.

“A couple of years ago, about 65% of our customers were male. Now it’s almost an even split. It’s kind of like online dating,” Radley said. “It used to be taboo, but now more women find it acceptable and are getting into it.”

“Our customers value discreet shipping and packaging, the same as it applies to other items they purchase online,” Radley said.

The company studied its clients and found that female shoppers preferred vaporizers compared with other smoking products. Vaporizers like vape pens accounted for 38% of sales in 2019, according to Dopeboo.com research.

Themed pipes are another trend among users, Radley said.

“We have an Empire Glassworks that looks like (President Donald) Trump. Themed pipes are popular and a little more expensive. The eggplant is another extremely popular one. It’s bit of a fashion piece and a fashion statement. It’s also fun,” Ridley said.