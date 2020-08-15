Heading off to college? Be prepared to sign a statement ‘voluntarily’ accepting the risk you’ll catch COVID-19

A few days later, IIT clarified its position by adding a new introduction to the form. The guidelines, IIT said, were intended to highlight the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and to show how the university is mitigating those risks — such as supplying face coverings to anyone who needs them on campus.

“This notice is not a waiver and release by which you are agreeing not to sue the University; the notice is simply asking you to acknowledge that you received and understood the information contained in it,” the clarification said. “Acknowledgment of the notice allows one to access our network.”

IIT spokesman Jess Goode said the university has communicated other important announcements, such as rules for technology and ethics, through its portal in a similar fashion. He said the prompt was used to ensure everyone read the rules.

At the time, though, Moller said the move felt coercive. It hit especially hard, he said, because he’s slated to teach a hybrid class in the fall that involves in-person elements. Though his preference was to stay fully remote, Moller said he agreed to work on campus because he’s sympathetic to IIT’s circumstances.