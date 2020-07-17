Health official: Unregulated Wisconsin Dells attractions could be a 'recipe for disaster'

So far, Sauk County has racked up 191 reported cases of the disease, which has claimed three lives, according to state figures updated on Wednesday. Among other counties that contain a piece of the Dells, Adams County has seen 45 cases and two deaths, Columbia County has 129 cases and one death, and Juneau County has 59 cases and one death.

Adams and Sauk counties are considered to be at a high rate for coronavirus activity — meaning that they surpassed one case per 1,000 residents — while Juneau and Columbia are deemed moderately high.

But Lawther thinks the number of infected people in the Dells could be much higher than reported because of the flow of tourists, many from Illinois and other states, the lack of cooperation among some who have had contact with infected people, and the complications of Wisconsin Dells coming under the jurisdiction of four county health departments.

“Our anecdotal sense of that is that there are very likely people who have been exposed and do not have a level of symptoms that forces them to go get tested,” he said. “So what could happen then is they could unknowingly expose somebody else, which then become a case.”