Heart transplant patient dies days after marrying high school sweetheart in Chicago hospital chapel

Since then, she’s accumulated “hundreds of (hospital) passes,” she said.

The weekend before their wedding, Rodriguez told Cuevas that he decided he wanted to go into hospice care, she said. “I always try to keep it together in front of him, but that day I couldn’t.”

She thought of their 3-month-old daughter, Leia. “I didn’t grow up with a dad, and that’s the one thing I always wanted to give my baby girl and that’s what he wanted,” she said.

They tried to “fit in as many pictures and videos and all of that as possible, so that she’ll never think that she didn’t have a dad.”

The day before the wedding, Smith said, Rodriguez talked about what he wanted to do in his last few days and told Smith “he wanted his tombstone to say ‘husband.’” Hospital staff scrambled to make marriage arrangements, baking a three-layer strawberry cake and decorating the chapel with silver ornaments and white balloons.

Funeral arrangements for Rodriguez, who died Monday, will be private, Cuevas said. The family has set up a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/javis-end-of-life-celebration) to help with expenses.

