Heart transplant patient marries high school sweetheart in Chicago hospital chapel

Dr. Valluvan Jeevanandam, who carried out Rodriguez's second heart transplant, said that before the second procedure, Rodriguez had developed antibodies against 98% of all donors. Eventually, Jeevanandam said, Rodriguez was able to get the second heart "against all odds."

As time passed, however, Rodriguez developed new antibodies.

Smith, who is Rodriguez's current physician, said Rodriguez's condition is not strong enough for a third transplant because he's acquired infections and has kidney dysfunction.

Last Saturday, Rodriguez called Cuevas while she was at work, telling her they needed to make "a family decision," she said. After making it through the last two hours of work, she rushed to the hospital, and he explained to her his decision to go into hospice care.

"I always try to keep it together in front of him, but that day I couldn't," she said. "I didn't grow up with a dad, and that's the one thing I always wanted to give my baby girl and that's what he wanted."

Tuesday, Cuevas created a GoFundMe to help pay for "Javi's end of life celebration."