Here's when Portillo's in Springfield will open and how it will look

— Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) November 10, 2020

Portillo's interest in the capital city dates back to at least 2016, when company officials announced plans to "consider several locations throughout central Illinois, including Champaign, Springfield and Peoria."

Locations opened in Champaign and Normal in 2017 and Peoria in 2018.

It took slightly longer to get to Springfield, which company officials attributed to finding the right location.

"So a lot of companies will just take whatever they can get just to get in there to open the business," said Jeff Deppe, Portillo's director of new restaurant openings. "And we've been very, very good at the last two to three years selecting sites that have growth around them that will continue the traffic flow that will keep people invigorated in the brand."

"That's why we didn't come in four to five years ago," Deppe said. "Wait for the right location, wait for the right deal and the people will come."

The location puts Portillo's right in the middle of a heavily-trafficked area off Veterans Parkway — which averages about 34,000 vehicles per day — and near the front of the Parkway Pointe shopping center. Access to Interstate 72 was also considered a plus by the company.