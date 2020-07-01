He's back! With some changes, Lincoln beckons visitors back to museum

Dr. Chris Ehrlich of Springfield had planned on taking his son, William, 13, and daughter, Amber, 15, boating on Tuesday until rainy weather washed out those plans.

A trip to the museum was "a good Plan B," Ehrlich said.

"We're very excited it's back open now," Ehrlich said. "It's a fantastic place. We're lucky to have it here in Springfield."

As for Lincoln, "I think here in Springfield we take (him) for granted just because he's everywhere around here," Ehrlich said. "But especially with what's going on in our society these days, we need to reach back to the past and learn from our mistakes and I think Lincoln was a great person to look up to."

Wills said the staff is excited to show off the museum again.

"Everybody is so pleased to have folks coming back here," he said. "The employees here are so proud of President Lincoln and so proud of this institution that it's really been frustrating not to be able to share it with the public and so having people back again is just a big thrill for us all.