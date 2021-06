Water towers are designed to be practical — a place of storage and a source of water pressure.

But they're more than just utilitarian structures. They're symbols of our communities and pieces of recognizable architecture emblazoned with names and icons.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some are being replaced with modern tanks. Others date back years.

The Herald & Review chronicles these water towers that dot our horizon.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0