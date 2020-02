Water towers are designed to be practical — a place of storage and a source of water pressure.

But they're more than just utilitarian structures. They're symbols of our communities and pieces of recognizable architecture emblazoned with names and icons.

Some are being replaced with modern tanks. Others date back years.

Herald & Review photographer Jeff Smudde has been chronicling these water towers that dot our horizon.

