High-flying fun: Images from the Decatur Airport's 75th anniversary air show

All eyes were on the sky Aug. 14 and 15 as the Decatur Airport celebrated its 75th anniversary with an airshow featuring death-defying aerial acrobatics and awesome displays of skills performed by pilots and others jumping from a variety of flying machines. Herald & Review photographer Clay Jackson spent the weekend on the airport grounds and in the sky above Decatur capturing images from the show. These are a few of his favorite photographs. See more of his photographs from the air show at herald-review.com.
