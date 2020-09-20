High school coaches, players make pitch to Gov. JB Pritzker at #LetUsPlay rally in Springfield

Mitchell, who's a University of Kentucky softball commit but also participates in girls basketball and dance, said she wanted to speak on behalf of her classmates and all of the kids throughout Illinois.

"It's definitely a lot different," Mitchell said. "This past couple of months we've done really nothing with sports and all of my friends are athletes. Without sports, this has been really different. Then this last couple of weeks, we finally got the OK to get some contact days, so we were thrown into a whole bunch of stuff and now we're getting pretty busy, which we're excited about but we know it's not the same and we're still missing the feeling of all of the sports being here."

Mitchell said it's more than just sports.

"It's the relationships," Mitchell said. "It's the memories that we make and lessons that we learn that's so beyond the actual sport that we're playing. We're just trying to get people to see that."

Mitchell said she was glad to be there.

Ditto Sacred Heart-Griffin senior football player Kadinn Morris.

"I think it's really good for all of us to come together as one and be unified," Morris said. "Everyone has the same goal in mind and wants to play football or any sport. Everyone wants a full basketball season and a full softball season. That's really the whole point of this, so we can get back to a little bit of normalcy. "

