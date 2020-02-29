High-tech Chicago exhibit puts visitors eye-to-eye with MLK

Visitors start in an dark empty room with audio of people involved in key events leading up to the march. One is Hank Thomas, who was a Freedom Rider — activists who protested segregation by sitting in bus seats reserved for whites and who experienced violence and jail.

After that, attendees are outfitted with heavy virtual reality headsets that block out the outside world and replace it with three-dimensional glimpses of Aug. 28, 1963, on the National Mall. In what sometimes looks like a video game, visitors march along Constitution Avenue and then stand in the crowd of some 250,000.

Then the scenery changes again. Visitors find themselves standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and an arm's length from King, whose hand gestures and facial expressions are brought to life. After delivering part of the speech, he walks by and locks eyes, a moment creators say is unparalleled.

"You're not listening to it. You're not reading it. You are actually in it. And there is a point that you're listening to it for the first time because you're experiencing it, because you're actually there," Davis said. "It's those experiences that are unforgettable."

The permission from King's estate was also unusual.