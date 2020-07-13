High Times Cannabis Cup coming to Illinois for the first time with public judging to see what pot products are the best

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cannabis, illegal just last year in Illinois, will now have its own competition to see what’s best in the state.

The High Times Cannabis Cup is coming to Illinois for the first time. Rather than the traditional celebrity/industry insider judging, it will be judged by the public.

The Cannabis Cup rates brands of marijuana on criteria such as looks, smell, taste and, of course, the high. Cannabis connoisseurs like Snoop Dogg, Tommy Chong, Patti Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi and Method Man have taken hits and passed judgment in past competitions.

Winning has launched brands such as DNA Genetics, which has become one of the leading providers of seeds in the cannabis industry.

It was impossible to legally hold a public contest in the state until this year, when lawmakers made recreational cannabis legal for adults 21 and older. Usually, the competition becomes an event, drawing partyers to hear music, dance, smoke and have joint-rolling competitions.

But because of the coronavirus, this year’s event will be virtual. Participants may buy judging kits, which combine a collection of entrants in a category, to judge online.