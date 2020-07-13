High Times Cannabis Cup coming to Illinois for the first time with public judging to see what pot products are the best

Cannabis, illegal just last year in Illinois, will now have its own competition to see what’s best in the state.
The High Times Cannabis Cup is coming to Illinois for the first time. Rather than the traditional celebrity/industry insider judging, it will be judged by the public.
The Cannabis Cup rates brands of marijuana on criteria such as looks, smell, taste and, of course, the high. Cannabis connoisseurs like Snoop Dogg, Tommy Chong, Patti Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi and Method Man have taken hits and passed judgment in past competitions.
Winning has launched brands such as DNA Genetics, which has become one of the leading providers of seeds in the cannabis industry.
It was impossible to legally hold a public contest in the state until this year, when lawmakers made recreational cannabis legal for adults 21 and older. Usually, the competition becomes an event, drawing partyers to hear music, dance, smoke and have joint-rolling competitions.
But because of the coronavirus, this year’s event will be virtual. Participants may buy judging kits, which combine a collection of entrants in a category, to judge online.
Categories include sativa, indica and hybrid strains of flower, edibles, concentrates and vapes. Each category will have 224 kits available. Participants may sign up at https://www.cannabiscup.com/illinois/.
Judging kits will be available at participating dispensaries at Beyond/Hello in Sauget and Normal, Zen Leaf in St. Charles, and Rise in Effingham and Niles.
Adam Levin, CEO of Hightimes Holding Corp. in Los Angeles, said the crowdsourced judging will “democratize” the contest. “It’s like the Olympics of the cannabis world,” he said.
For Derrick Levy, Rise Illinois district manager, the contest means a higher profile for a previously stigmatized culture.
“It’s bringing attention to legalization and putting Illinois on the map,” he said. “At end of day our goal is to provide a safe, regulated and tested cannabis. That is why we’re here.”
Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which supports marijuana decriminalization but opposes legalization, took a dim view of the marijuana bacchanal.
“It’s a time when corporate backed marijuana interests shamefully show off their high potency marijuana products,” he wrote in response to a Tribune question, “and I think it’s an affront to the thousands of Illinois residents who have lost kids to drug abuse or marijuana impaired car crashes.”
The contest is open only to medical or recreational products licensed by the state. Judging kits will be available for purchase Aug. 25 to Sept. 23. Results will be announced Sept. 23 in an online awards presentation.
