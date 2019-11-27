High winds send sign flying off scaffolding at Willis Tower

CHICAGO — Highs winds are being blamed for sending a wooden sign flying off of scaffolding at Willis Tower and into two vehicles, injuring a cab driver whose windshield was smashed.

Chicago police say the driver was taken to a hospital in good condition with an arm injury following the incident that occurred about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Willis Tower issued a statement saying “we are continuing to work with safety officials and ensure that the construction site is secure during periods of high wind.

The National Weather Service says a 61 mph wind gust was measured at O’Hare International Airport.

