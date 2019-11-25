Holiday events scheduled at Springfield state historic sites
Holiday events scheduled at Springfield state historic sites

Old State Capitol State Historic Site

Location: S. 6th St. & E. Adams St., Springfield

About: Abraham Lincoln spent a great deal of time at this site during his political career.  In fact, he was instrumental in moving the state capital of Illinois from Vandalia to Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — There are full slates of special events and celebrations scheduled for the holiday season at two state historic sites in Springfield.

Santa will be available regularly at the Old State Capitol to collect children’s Christmas wishes and specially themed tours are scheduled for the Dana-Thomas House designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Children and families may visit with St. Nick and play holiday games at the Old State Capitol from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 and from 5 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday from Dec. 4-18.

Each day will feature a different musical group as well.

A dozen variously themed tours of the Dana-Thomas House are scheduled periodically from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20. Some require reservations.

