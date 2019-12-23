Homeless camp allowed to stay below Chicago viaduct
0 comments

Homeless camp allowed to stay below Chicago viaduct

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A group camping below a Chicago viaduct have received a reprieve from eviction.

About 10 people have been camping in the Wilson Avenue viaduct at Lake Shore Drive, but last week members said Chicago Transportation workers told them they needed to leave. Notices also were posted that the tunnel was scheduled for cleaning Monday.

A Chicago Streets and Sanitation crew picked up trash and swept the viaduct Monday but allowed the group to keep using the tunnel for shelter, the newspaper reported.

”We get to stay for Christmas!” declared Tom Gordon, the camp’s so-called mayor.

New Illinois laws for 2020

+14 New Illinois laws for 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News