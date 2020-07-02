Horses stand idle and clowns call it quits as the coronavirus cancels Illinois rodeos

Without the rodeo, there are no entry fees or concession sales, the latter of which usually benefit a local group willing to take on hot dog duty. There is no prize money for competitors who come from around the country to try their luck on the back of a bull. And there is no work for the people who work a rodeo.

This year marks the first Fourth of July weekend that rodeo clown Dusty Myers won’t be at a rodeo in 25 years.

“July is known as cowboy Christmas, because you can go to a rodeo every day in July and sometimes you can hit multiple rodeos (in a day),” he said. “That’s where it affects us the most, because cowboy Christmas is not cowboy Christmas anymore.”

Typically, the 38-year-old packs up his trailer and leaves his Mississippi home for between 115 and 130 performances a year.

He pops out of barrels, rides a bull he brings from Mississippi and performs other slapstick comedy. He’s there to distract the audience while the rodeo crew switches from one event to the next.

If Myers had fulfilled his contracts, 2020 would have been his most profitable year yet, with about $116,000 in income, he said. Instead, he’s performed at just two rodeos since March.