Hospital bed, ICU availability in southwestern Illinois falls for second-straight day

The metro-east's regional hospital and intensive care unit bed availability dropped for a second-straight day Wednesday, while state officials reported 179 new COVID-19 deaths across Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 84.4% of staffed hospital beds in the metro-east were in use as of Wednesday, an increase from 82.8% on Tuesday. Additionally, only 18.6% of the metro-east's staffed ICU beds were available for patient use Wednesday, down from 19.8% on Tuesday.

This marks two days in a row of decreases after the state health department had reported increased hospital bed and ICU availability in the metro-east for four consecutive days prior to Tuesday, according to the department's latest available data.

Under rules set by the Restore Illinois plan, if a region reaches or falls below the 20% threshold, the state may impose tighter restrictions to avoid the possibility of the region running out of hospital and ICU beds.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.