Hospital bed, intensive care unit availability hits record low in southwest Illinois

The metro-east's positivity rate saw a slight drop Friday, while regional hospital and intensive care unit bed availability hit record lows.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 86.6% of staffed hospital beds in the metro-east were in use as of Friday, up from 84.4% Thursday. Additionally, only 16.9% of the metro-east's staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, down from 17.3% Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in southwestern Illinois has decreased eight days in a row.

The rolling average was 13.6% on Friday, down from 13.8% on Thursday. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Nov. 24. A region's positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a 7-day period.

Under rules set by the Restore Illinois plan, if a region reaches or falls below the 20% threshold, the state may impose tighter restrictions to avoid the possibility of the region running out of hospital and ICU beds.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.