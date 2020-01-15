House GOP: State doesn't need more revenue for property tax relief

Several House Republicans said Tuesday the state doesn't need to raise other taxes in order to provide property tax relief.

At a Statehouse news conference, the Republicans also continued to complain that most of their ideas for property tax relief were rejected by Democrats in control of a legislative task force formed last year to explore ways of providing property tax relief.

As they have before, the House Republicans complained that Democrats were more interested in raising state revenues than cutting property taxes.

"Unfortunately, the task force is just one more example of the Democrat-created blue ribbon commission that has failed," said Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington. "Rather than bringing forward substantive changes and suggestions that would provide relief, the Democrats' so-called reforms focused on expanding the sales tax base to raise even more money without promising to reduce the property tax burden."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A draft report from the commission did include a suggestion that expanding the state sales tax to additional services would provide money that could go toward K-12 education which would reduce pressure on property taxes that pay for most of K-12 education. Gov. J.B. Pritzker immediately rejected the idea, something noted by Brady.