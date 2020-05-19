House GOP wants Pritzker to get legislative approval for punishing businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker should get approval from the General Assembly if he wants to charge businesses with a misdemeanor for violating closure orders several House Republicans said Tuesday.

The Republicans said the issue can be put before the General Assembly when it returns for a three-day session this week to pass a budget and other essential legislation.

"I believe that the governor's action to criminalize folks trying to protect their livelihoods and support their families by threatening them with a Class A misdemeanor charge is a vast overreach at a time that small business owners are doing everything they can just to stay afloat," said Rep. Keith Wheeler of Oswego.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail. Pritzker has said the violation would apply to a business, not to an owner so no jail time would be involved. Pritzker said charging a business with a misdemeanor is less damaging that taking away a liquor license or other permit needed for it to operate as punishment for violating a closure order.

