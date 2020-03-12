House Republicans call for suspension, audit of Illinois’ automatic voter registration in light of latest problems

The secretary of state’s office, one of the state agencies that collects voter registration data and submits it to the state Board of Elections through the automatic voter registration program, notified the board and turned over the data on those potential voters. The board then notified the 87 affected election jurisdictions, which are spread across the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier, it was discovered the secretary of state’s office had sent information to the elections board on roughly 4,700 16-year-olds and on people who indicated on the form that they were not U.S. citizens.

State election officials blocked the registrations of the 16-year-olds, and White’s office said it would stop sending information on 16-year-olds to the Board of Elections when they apply for a driver’s license.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

“This is the time for suspension of AVR,” said Republican Rep. Avery Bourne of downstate Morrisonville. “Already the registrations that are happening now with AVR are not valid for this election, and so this is the time. We need an audit, we need suspension and we need to get to the bottom of this. It’s past time that we get this right.”