How a Springfield network of micropantries is providing food, essentials — and hope

“It’s such a good community,” said Goodrich, about Springfield. “I feel like a regular person in this town. This is such a blessing.”

Kristina Moss stopped at the Lanphier micropantry to deliver some feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste and diapers.

“I want to help people, too,” Moss said. “Sometimes, I have to get food here. I’m not in a great position myself, but if I can help someone else, I’m going to help them.”

Moss has a 16-year-old and lost her job because of the pandemic. She’s also watching after her brother, William, who has had diabetes since he was a kid and suffers from kidney failure.

“Anything I think my brother can use, I set to the side and I take to him and his family,” said Moss, breaking down. “Everything else comes straight here. Every little bit helps and it’s appreciated.”

Ehmen admitted she spent the first couple of weeks of the crisis crying, thinking of all the important events people were missing out on and all the businesses affected.

Ehmen also has empathy for those looking for assistance. Growing up in Quincy, her family was often the recipient of food drives, especially after her father died when she was 12.