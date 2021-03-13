How long does COVID vaccine immunity last? Will the coronavirus ever go away completely?

"Over the short haul, probably. Moderna is already trialing a variant booster," said Kasper.

Virus variants, which could lower the effectiveness of existing vaccines, are already circulating throughout the world. Researchers are working on boosters to address these variants, and it is likely they will be used to help with the current outbreak.

Probably not, said Kasper.

"Over the long haul, it's likely the virus will alter to a form that is less severe. I don't know how long that will be. It's similar to what's happened with other strains of virus. You will have natural immunity and vaccine immunity in the population, and the virus alters — it's still something that is present, but not nearly as significant," he said.

"The virus will not go away. There is no strategy with COVID for eradication," said Kasper. Instead, the virus will be managed. The good news is researchers have developed some good tools to further that effort.

"There are a lot of positive predictors when you have a vaccine that can be modified as quickly as these mRNA vaccines can be modified — that really adds confidence to our ability to manage this," said Kasper.