How many patients have recovered? Plus other coronavirus questions

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS?
It's unclear.
The Illinois Department of Public Health each day updates the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and total tests. The agency's website also lists the information.
The state has not disclosed how many people with the virus have recovered. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said the data is difficult to calculate in part because patients sometimes don't contact doctors to say they're feeling better.
Generally speaking, the identities of the people with the virus are not known unless they choose to come forward.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike last week estimated about half of people who contract COVID-19 recover within seven days. She said that number is based on surveys by the agency.
WHAT ABOUT LOCAL INFORMATION?
Under federal law, hospitals cannot release personal patient information. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act passed in the 1990s protects personal medical information privacy.
The Macon County Health Department also doesn't have data on patients who have recovered, said spokeswoman Emily O'Connell.
Additionally, the Joint Crisis Communication Team, which releases local data on patient numbers, has said: "Please respect the privacy of the patients and their families as the patients work to recover."
WHAT ABOUT NATIONAL NUMBERS?
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound.
Nationally, Johns Hopkins University also is tracking the COVID-19 spread in real time via this interactive dashboard.
The disease can cause varying degrees of illness and is especially troublesome for older adults and people with existing health problems, who are at risk of severe effects, including pneumonia. But for most of those affected, coronavirus creates only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, with the vast majority recovering from the virus.
Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report issued Monday. Read the report here.
WHAT FEDERAL RESOURCES HAVE BEEN GIVEN TO ILLINOIS?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency dedicated $115.3 million to the state. Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract for construction of a 3,000-bed alternate care facility at McCormick Place in Chicago and for operations at West Lake Hospital in Melrose Park, Sherman Hospital in Elgin and the Metro South Hospital in Blue Island. Additionally, a Springfield operation is being set up.
President Donald Trump on March 26 issued a major disaster declaration in Illinois. According to the federal government, the following supplies have been given to Illinois:
- N-95 masks – 367,700
- Surgical masks – 875,000
- Face shields – 174,400
- Surgical gowns – 142,600
- Coveralls – 4,000
- Gloves – 693,600
- Ventilators – 300
- Medical station boots – 500
The Associated Press and Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
MONDAY UPDATE
Concerned about COVID-19?
