How many patients have recovered? Plus other coronavirus questions

The Macon County Health Department also doesn't have data on patients who have recovered, said spokeswoman Emily O'Connell.

Additionally, the Joint Crisis Communication Team, which releases local data on patient numbers, has said: "Please respect the privacy of the patients and their families as the patients work to recover."

WHAT ABOUT NATIONAL NUMBERS?

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound.

The disease can cause varying degrees of illness and is especially troublesome for older adults and people with existing health problems, who are at risk of severe effects, including pneumonia. But for most of those affected, coronavirus creates only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, with the vast majority recovering from the virus.