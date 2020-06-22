How much did protests spread COVID-19 in Chicago?

Still, public health officials and researchers caution it can be difficult to know the effect of protests for certain, given all the variables.

Why so hard to pinpoint?

The protests started May 29, a Friday night, when roughly 200 people marched through the Loop and Near North Side. Over the next week, the demonstrations grew to include thousands across the city and suburbs.

It takes roughly five days for an infected person to show symptoms, meaning that infections occurring at those times likely would have emerged by now.

But a lot of other things have been going on, too, researchers said. People have also been going out more, whether to eat, travel, or just hang out with friends and family. It’s not like demonstrations occurred in a petri dish, where scientists can study what happened in a controlled way.

And those interactions also contribute to spread and could “drown out any signal coming from protests,” said Nigel Goldenfeld, a University of Illinois physics professor who is working with colleague Sergei Maslov to study the virus’s spread.

“It would not be justified to attribute to peaceful protests any upticks in prevalence without first ruling out other equally plausible origins,” Goldenfeld said.