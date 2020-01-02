How much legal cannabis was sold in Illinois on day 1? Let's look at the numbers

CHICAGO — Customers spent almost $3.2 million on legal weed in Illinois on Wednesday, the state’s first day of recreational marijuana sales, it was reported Thursday.
The state said more than 77,000 customers bought products at dispensaries. Marijuana shops around the state were again greeted with long lines of people eager to buy legal weed Thursday.
The lines are expected to persist well through the weekend. Most marijuana stores have implemented buying limits due to a statewide shortage of flower, or the dried buds that can be smoked. More product shipments will continue to come into the shops, but the pickings might remain slim at some dispensaries.
“I can’t imagine they (the lines) are ever going to be as long as they were yesterday,” said Kris Krane, president and co-founder of 4Front Ventures, which owns Mission South Shore dispensary in the South Chicago neighborhood. “But I do imagine we’re going to have lines just for the foreseeable future.”
Before Mission opened Thursday, the line stretched down the side of the building. Other Chicago dispensaries had lines that snaked down blocks and around corners, and downstate, lines reached through parking lots and into fields.
Hundreds of people flocked to Cresco Lab’s Sunnyside Lakeview dispensary Thursday morning, said spokesman Jason Erkes.
“Our lines at 10 a.m. this morning rivaled exactly what we saw yesterday, and we’re ramped up for day two,” he said.
In Collinsville, the line at the Illinois Supply and Provisions dispensary was shorter early Thursday. Half an hour before the doors were scheduled to open, less than 100 people were waiting close to the entrance. But as the morning progressed, more customers lined up.
On New Year's Day, the line wrapped around the parking lot at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville and down a nearby street, Executive Drive, before it opened.
The dispensary had 1,500 customers by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Demand was so high that some products sold out before the store closed at 9 p.m.
On Thursday, a worker told people in line, "There's plenty of inventory."
The Collinsville store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of the week. It is the only dispensary in the Metro East, though state law said the region could have up to four eventually.
Jeremy Sheppard, a restaurant manager from Rosewood Heights, said he got in line at 5 p.m. Wednesday. After he learned there was an estimated five-hour wait, he left and decided to try again early Thursday.
Sheppard wanted to find out what products were available and ask the staff about the effects, both for himself and for his fiance. She has spinal stenosis and takes opiates for the back pain she experiences, according to Sheppard. He would like to see her use marijuana for pain management instead.
"Honestly, I think it's overdue," he said of weed legalization.
The Belleville News-Democrat contributed to this report.