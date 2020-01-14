How workers and employers are navigating legal cannabis in Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Experts say the new law is likely to spark litigation as employers and workers test their rights. In other states, courts have often sided with employers, Gournis said.

Given some of the uncertainty, many Illinois employers are taking a wait-and-see approach, watching how the next six months to a year go before deciding whether they need to modify their policies, Gournis said.

Richard Price, owner of Alamo Shoes in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood, said he doesn’t plan to begin drug testing for the time being — though he acknowledged that the legalization of marijuana could pose new challenges.

“You used to be able to smell someone coming in if they were high,” he said. “With edibles, you don’t even know.”

Testing may limit labor pool

Some employers might take a mellow approach to workers who use weed, such as by ending drug screens. But other businesses might double down on efforts to keep pot out of the office. Some employers will continue to prohibit pot because of federal rules that require them to do so.

In Illinois, more than 99%% of employers who used the drug testing company Quest Diagnostics included marijuana in their employee drug testing from 2014 through 2018, according to Quest.