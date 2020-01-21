Hundreds of citizen soldiers gear up for Afghanistan in Carbondale

Larry Altermott, 72, a former police chief from Benld, near Litchfield, listened from up high in the arena. There weren’t ceremonies like this when he went to Vietnam in the late 1960s as a young Marine. Now, his 22-year-old grandson is deploying.

“I just hate it that he’s going,” Altermott said. “He’s looking forward to it. You know how kids are.”

He was concerned that the troops would “lose their innocence.” But he said nobody could have talked him out of going to Vietnam when he was young.

After training for about a month at Fort Bliss in Texas, the 130th will serve overseas for about nine to 10 months. Though missions can change, they are expected to deploy to Helmand Province in southern Afghanistan. Helmand and neighboring Kandahar Province are the heartland of the Taliban, said Rajiv Chandrasekaran, author of “Little America,” a 2012 book about foreign involvement there.

Illinois provides $30 million to acquire, develop open lands and parks Illinois grant funds will provide nearly $30 million for efforts across the state to acquire open spaces and develop and improve recreational facilities.

Chandrasekaran said Helmand is reminiscent of the 15th century. The population mainly lives and is sustained by agriculture along the banks of the Helmand River, which cuts through the province. Go beyond the river and moonscape takes over.

“It is barren, arid desert as far as the eye can see,” he said. “It’s a world away from Kabul.”