Hunters in Illinois encouraged to think safety first

SPRINGFIELD — Hunters in Illinois should think safety before, during and after their time in the field this fall and winter as waterfowl, upland game, furbearer, and firearm and archery deer seasons provide ample opportunity to enjoy time in the outdoors in Illinois.

"We want to encourage hunters to make safety their first priority as they head out to enjoy what we hope will be a successful hunting season for everyone," said Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan. "Illinois' hunting heritage is best celebrated by making sure hunters can spend their time experiencing the bounty nature provides for us and returning home safely to plan for their next hunting adventure."

The IDNR Office of Law Enforcement, which administers the state's Hunter Safety Education Program, has investigated seven hunting incidents so far during 2020. In 2019, there were 20 hunting incidents reported in all hunting seasons in Illinois. Among the hunting incidents reported last year, 10 involved hunters using elevated tree stands.

"Many mishaps involving elevated tree stands are preventable, and that's why we remind hunters to use a Fall Arrest System (FAS) safety harness, no matter the type of elevated stand they are using," said Jeff Hopkins, IDNR Safety Education administrator.